Palace dares Trillanes to prove claims with ‘authenticated’ docs

MANILA — Malacañang on Monday urged Senator Antonio Trillanes IV anew to present authenticated documents to back his claims on the alleged ill-gotten wealth of President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made this remark after Trillanes called for a Senate probe on the first family’s alleged ill-gotten wealth which he described as “old tune” and “old news.”

Roque reiterated that the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) had already stated that Trillanes’ source of both Dutertes’ bank accounts was “not authenticated.”

“Anong dokumento ang hawak ni Senator Trillanes? Eh wala naman siyang authenticated documents. Sinabi na nga ng AMLC hindi galing sa kanila ang dokumento at mali-mali ang datos na hawak-hawak ni Senator Trillanes (What documents does Senator Trillanes have? He doesn’t have authenticated documents. AMLC already said that the documents he has with him did not come from them and the data on his documents are wrong),” Roque said in a Palace briefing.

Roque said Trillanes had all the time to present authentic documents to back his claims but failed to do so for more than a year.

“By now, he has had the time. Kung talagang may katotohanan iyan, dapat napruwebahan na niya, may authenticated documents siya, wala! Pareho pa ring mga dokumento ang sinasabi niya (If his allegations are true, he should have been able to prove them, there should be authenticated documents but he doesn’t! He still shows the same documents he has shown us before,)” he added.

He, meanwhile, said that despite allegations of ill-gotten wealth, Duterte continues to have “unprecedented approval” from the public.

A recent result of the Social Weather Stations (SWS) 2017 Fourth Quarter Survey showed that the president has regained his “excellent” trust rating at 83 percent.

“Ang Presidente, as the surveys show, has unprecedented approval rating from the people. So mag-ingat sila habang pinipilit nilang tanggalin sa posisyon ang Presidente, magagalit sa kanila ang taumbayan (They better be careful because while they try to forcibly remove the President from his position, the people will get angry.)” PNA-northboundasia.com







