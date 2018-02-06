New MacArthur Park to be built in Dagupan

DAGUPAN CITY –Since the present MacAthur Park near the beach in Barangay Bonuan Gueset here is located on a private property, the city government is building a new MacArthur Park at Tondaligan Beach, some two kilometers away from the first.

Mayor Belen T. Fernandez disclosed on Monday that the construction of the MacArthur Park will include a replica of the landing of MacArthur on the shores of Bonuan along with his staff officers, as well as his monument to be pulled out from the old site.

Also to be included in the park is a World War II marker indicating where American General Krueger and his troops landed in the shores of Dagupan.

Mayor Fernandez said construction of the project will start on the second quarter of the year.

Once completed, it will be accessible to everyone, she said.

The present MacArthur Park is located on a lot owned by the heirs of the late Major Moises Maramba, a World War II veteran from Dagupan. It not accessible to visitors, including students as it is being opened only at 6:00 a.m. and closes at 6:00 p.m. daily.

She said the park will be constructed on the site where the old water reservoir of the Dagupan City Water District is located.

Councilor Jeslito C. Seen, chairperson, Committee on Arts, Culture and Heritage of the Sangguniang Panlungsod said construction of the new MacArthur Park has the blessings of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP).

The commission also approved the transfer of the Mac Arthur monument to the new park set to be built by thre Dagupan government. PNA-northboundasia.com







