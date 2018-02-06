Duterte admin taking steps to remove ‘endo’ in gov’t

MANILA — Labor contractualization in the government is currently being addressed, Malacañang assured Monday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement in response to Sen. Nancy Binay’s remarks that the government is the “biggest violator of contractualization.”

Binay, in a previous interview, said that before the government addresses labor issues in the private sector, it should first address the problem among its own agencies.

“The government is addressing the issue of contractualization in the government service,” Roque said in a Palace briefing, noting that concerned agencies are “taking steps to abolish this practice.”

Roque said the Civil Service Commission, the Department of Budget and Management, and the Commission on Audit have issued a joint circular directing government agencies to review their structure and identify their much needed manpower.

Under the joint memorandum, Roque said that those under existing Job Order, Contract of Service, and Memorandum of Agreement will only be renewed until Dec. 31, 2018.

“The Joint Circular provides the creation of permanent positions,” Roque said.

He explained that qualified Job Order and Contract of Service workers may be absorbed by the agency to fill vacant positions.

The House of Representatives earlier passed on third and final reading a measure seeking to prohibit the “end of contract” or “endo” practice among employers.

Meanwhile, the Senate has yet to present its version of the “endo bill” for plenary approval. PNA-northboundasia.com