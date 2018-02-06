DENR exec convicted of perjury, ethics violation

MANILA — The Sandiganbayan has convicted an executive of the Department of the Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) of perjury and violation of ethics code.

The anti-graft court has found Jacob Miemban, Jr., Director III of the DENR, guilty of perjury and violating the “Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees” for not disclosing the name of his wife in his 2007 Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

The Sandiganbayan sentenced Miemban to a month to a year of imprisonment, plus a fine of PHP5,000.

As a defense, Miemban had claimed that “it [is] a matter of public knowledge that his wife already reverted to using her maiden name, which would allow him to write [not applicable].”

“The court does not give credence to his claim. As Director III of the DENR, and a public officer, he is expected to be mindful of this matter, and to live up to the highest standard of service,” the Sandiganbayan ruled.

The anti-graft court added that “a person aspiring to public office must observe honesty, candor and faithful compliance with the law. Nothing less is expected. This ideal standard ensures that only those of known probity, competence and integrity are called to the challenge of public service.” PNA-northboundasia.com







