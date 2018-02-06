Cauayan City athletes prepare for 2018 CAVRAA

CAUAYAN CITY, Isabela — The Department of Education (DepEd) in coordination with the City Government of Cauayan has started to prepare the agility of the athletes who will compete in the 2018 Cagayan Valley Regional Athletic Association (CAVRAA).

The 2018 CAVRAA to be held this month will be hosted by the province of Cagayan.

DepEd Cauayan City Sports Coordinator Renato Tababa said the athletes are undergoing rigid training to make sure they have more chances of winning during the sports competition.

He said the city government is supporting the athletes through provision of all that they need during the duration of their training which is conducted at the grounds of Cauayan City National High School.

Tababa said the delegation of DepEd–Cauayan City is expecting to raise their over-all ranking in this year’s sports meet with the support of the city government.

He said the DepEd – Cauayan City conducted the selection process for the best athletes to represent it in various categories. Merlito Edale/PNA-northboundasia.com







