2 Filipinos reported jailed, fined in Malaysia

MANILA — While no information was issued yet on the reported incarceration of two Filipinos in Malaysia for possession of fake MyKad or the Malaysian National Identity card, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday assured that legal representation is certain under the DFA-Legal Assistance Fund (LAF).

“Legal representation is certain because we paid for it,” said Raul Dado, Executive Director of DFA-Office of Migrant Workers Affairs in a text message.

As of posting time, no details were released yet from the DFA’s part.

But according to a Bernama report posted on its website February 2, Magistrate’s Court handed down the sentence on Abdullah Hawaji, charged with possessing a fake MyKad with the name Mohilin Ali and identification number 670520-12-5767, and with residence at Kampung Pancuran, Lahad Datu, Sabah.

Per the report, the Filipino national was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to the charge.

Meanwhile, his service will be counted from the day of his arrest in January 27, it added.

The other Filipino was charged for possession of a receipt on the loss of a fake MyKad bearing his name, with identification number 580501-12-5295 and address at Kampung Air, Semporna, Sabah.

The national, identified as Umar Baco, was fined RM5,000 (more or less PHP66,000), in default five months' jail, according to Bernama, the official news agency of the Malaysian government.








