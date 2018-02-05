PH beats Indonesia, 4-1, in Davis Cup

MANILA — The Philippines outclassed Indonesia, 4-1, on Sunday in the first round of the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Zone Group II competition at the Gelora Bung Karno Tennis Stadium Complex in Jakarta.

Francis Casey Alcantara and Jurence Mendoza defeated Justin Barki and David Agung Susanto, 7-6, 6-3, in the doubles while Albert “AJ” Lim Jr. and John Bryan Decasa Otico also won their respective matches in the reverse singles.

The 18-year-old Lim, who is No. 1371 in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) singles rankings, fired nine aces to conquer David Agung Susanto, 6-3, 6-4.

Lim, who powered the University of the East to the UAAP title last year, is now 1-1 against Susanto, who beat him during their first Davis Cup meeting last year in Manila.

The 18-year-old Otico, the 2017 Philippine Columbian Association men’s champion, displayed his awesome form to prevail over Anthony Susanto, 6-3, 6-3.

The Philippines and Indonesia split the opening singles on Saturday, with Lim posting a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Muhammad Althaf Dhaifullah and David Agung Susanto beating Jeson Patrombon, 6-2, 7-5, in the opening singles.

The Philippines will be up against Thailand in the second round to be played in Manila from April 7-8.

Thailand won over Sri Lanka, 3-2, at the Sri Lanka Tennis Association in Colombo, also on Sunday.

Patrombon, who hails from Iligan City, has played in eight Davis Cup ties since 2011.

Alcantara and Lim both played in the Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia last year.

Mendoza is a member of the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Cowboys. He posted the third most doubles wins of any OSU player in the 2015-2016 season.








