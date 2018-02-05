Dagupan’s first e-library opens Feb. 13

DAGUPAN CITY– The city’s first e-library located in Barangay Poblacion Oeste is set to open to students and researchers this February 13.

Mayor Belen Fernandez, who initiated the project, said the e-library was equipped with 50 computer sets with fast WiFi connection.

“This e-library was built to serve our students,” said Fernandez on her visit last Friday.

The e-library will also have e-books as reference and research guide for students, as well as classic novels and other applications useful to learners.

Fernandez said the project was the subject of an ordinance submitted to the city council by young city mayor Jilian Kaye Madison Fernandez, a student of the Pangasinan Universal Institute, when she ruled the city for a week in August last year.

Youth officials or the “Manlinkor ya Kalangweran” are given the chance by the Dagupan local government to rule the city for a week every year to expose them to the workings of government at an early age under the guidance of city officials and the Department of Education.

The e-library ordinance was jointly sponsored in the Sangguniang Panlungsod by City Councilors Maybelyn dela Cruz-Fernandez, Jose Netu Tamayo and Jeslito Seen when they held a joint session with youth councilors.

The e-library would operate from 7 am to 8 pm, seven days a week, Fernandez said.

Students can also bring their laptops and iPads and will be given free use of the e-library's WiFi.








