Alaska holds off GlobalPort in OT for sixth straight win

ANTIPOLO — Alaska clawed back from 13 points down and held off GlobalPort, 105-98, in the first overtime game of the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center on Sunday night.

Showing heart down the stretch, the Aces rallied from a late double-digit deficit before finishing the job in the extra period for their sixth straight win in the conference following a marathon showdown that lasted for nearly three hours.

Behind a blistering start, GlobalPort found itself leading by 13, 75-62, late in the third quarter before holding to an 88-82 cushion with 4:54 to go in the fourth.

But Alaska went on an 8-0 run to take the lead, 90-88, with 2:25 remaining in regulation.

Stanley Pringle buried a triple to retake the lead for the Batang Pier, 91-90, but Calvin Abueva found Kevin Racal underneath for the easy deuce, and the Aces were ahead again, 92-91, with 1:01 left in the fourth.

Kelly Nabong had a big chance to equalize, but he missed a wide-open layup with 40.5 seconds left.

However, Abueva still kept GlobalPort’s life a bit easy as he only made one of two free throws with 19.9 seconds left in regulation for a 93-91 count.

Pringle then forced overtime with a one-hander with eight seconds to go even as the defense kept Chris Banchero from even attempting a game-winner at the buzzer.

It was all-Alaska in overtime, especially the last 2:39 of the period when it outscored GlobalPort, 9-2.

Vic Manuel hit seven of his 21 points in overtime while adding five rebounds, one assist, and two steals for the Aces, who solidified their hold of third place at 6-2 and could go up to second if San Miguel loses to Magnolia in the game ongoing as of posting.

Banchero and Jvee Casio each added 16 markers, while Abueva finished with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds with three dimes, two blocks, and one steal.

Pringle finished with 28 points, eight caroms, six assists, and one swipe for the Batang Pier, who slipped to 3-4.

They dearly missed the services of Sean Anthony, who sat out the rest of the game after injuring his foot. PNA-northboundasia.com







