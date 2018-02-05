AFP unfazed by ‘Joma’ warning to kill one soldier a day

MANILA — Despite warnings coming from Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Jose Maria “Joma” Sison, the military is more than willing to carry out its mandate of protecting the country against all forms of threat.

This was emphasized by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Edgard Arevalo when sought for a comment regarding Sison’s claim that the New People’s Army (NPA) can kill at least one soldier a day to force the government to revive the peace talks.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines will continue to do its mandate of serving and protecting the people from such terrorists like the NPA,” he added Monday.

Also, Arevalo added that the CPP founder’s claim only shows the true colors of the communist movement.

He stressed that such threats will not diminish the AFP’s resolve in preserving the peace and aiding development in the countryside.

“(These threats) will not diminish our resolve to further enhance our services especially peace and development efforts; and infrastructure development particularly in the countryside,” the military official pointed out.

Arevalo added that the risk of getting wounded or losing their lives in the line-of-duty is part and parcel of being a member of the AFP.

“To live in constant danger is part of the sworn duty of every serviceman. With or without threat to the lives of our soldiers, our troops will be there for our people in the communities where they are most needed,” he stressed. PNA-northboundasia.com







