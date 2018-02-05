3 persons nabbed in Tarlac drug bust

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Three persons caught sniffing shabu were arrested in a drug bust operation in Barangay Poblacion Norte, Paniqui, Tarlac on Saturday.

Tarlac police provincial director Ritchie Posadas identified the pushers as Rafael Austria, 49, and Erickson Linga, 37, both from Barangay Poblacion, Paniqui and Nino Sabado, 40, of Barangay San Rafael, Tarlac City.

Posadas said Drug Enforcement Units operatives of the Paniqui Police Station received an intelligence report that a pot session was being held in a house at Barangay Poblacion Norte.

Posadas said when police operatives arrived in the area, they caught the three persons in the act of sniffing shabu.

Recovered from the suspects were eight opened plastic sachets, eight aluminum foil strips, three cut straws which contained shabu residues, and other drug paraphernalia.

The three suspects are now detained at Paniqui Police Station while appropriate charges are being prepared against them. Ric Sapnu/PNA-northboundasia.com








