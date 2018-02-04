In Photos: KANNAWIDAN FESTIVAL by: Northbound Philippines News Online | 04/02/2018 Officials ride a float designed with indegenous materials during the Kannawidan Festival coincided with the bicentennial anniversary of Ilocos Sur and Ilocos Norte in Vigan City, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. ERWIN BELEO/Northbound Philippines News ERWIN BELEO/Northbound Philippines News One Town, One Product material designs on the grand float parade. ERWIN BELEO/NPN ERWIN BELEO/Northbound Philippines News The LGBTcommunity join the parade of the Kannawidan Festival coincided with the bicentennial anniversary of Ilocos Sur and Ilocos Norte in Vigan City, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. JUN ELIAS/Northbound Philippines News Residents ride a float designed with indegenous materials during the Kannawidan Festival coincided with the bicentennial anniversary of Ilocos Sur and Ilocos Norte in Vigan City, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. JUN ELIAS/Northbound Philippines News