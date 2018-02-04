In Photos: KANNAWIDAN FESTIVAL

by: Northbound Philippines News Online |

 

Officials ride a float designed with indegenous materials during the Kannawidan Festival coincided with the bicentennial anniversary of Ilocos Sur and Ilocos Norte in Vigan City, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. ERWIN BELEO/Northbound Philippines News
ERWIN BELEO/Northbound Philippines News



One Town, One Product material designs on the grand float parade. ERWIN BELEO/NPN
ERWIN BELEO/Northbound Philippines News




The LGBTcommunity join the parade of the Kannawidan Festival coincided with the bicentennial anniversary of Ilocos Sur and Ilocos Norte in Vigan City, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.  JUN ELIAS/Northbound Philippines News

Residents ride a float designed with indegenous materials during the Kannawidan Festival coincided with the bicentennial anniversary of Ilocos Sur and Ilocos Norte in Vigan City, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. JUN ELIAS/Northbound Philippines News