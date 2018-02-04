Cop, postman nabbed for entering cockpit in Pangasinan

AGUILAR Pangasinan — An off-duty policeman and a mailman were arrested inside a cockpit arena in Barangay Laoag, Aguilar while a cockfight was ongoing at 2:50 pm on Friday.

The two violated President Rodrigo Duterte’s order strictly prohibiting government officials or employees from entering cockpit arenas and gambling casinos.

The policeman, identified as PO1 Michael Fabor Moreno, 30, is a member of the San Clemente Police Station in Tarlac province and a resident of Barangay Malindong, Binmaley.

Mars Guiwo Quinonez, 49, is a letter carrier of the Mangatarem town post office, and a resident of Calvo St. in Mangatarem.

Elements of the Aguilar Police, led by Sr. Insp. Rowel Albano, chief of police, arrested the two following reports from concerned citizens.

Moreno and Quinones were brought to the Aguilar Police station for proper investigation. Both may face administrative cases for violating the President’s order.

Initial investigation showed concerned citizens called up the Aguilar Police when they saw Moreno inside the cockpit. PNA-northboundasia.com







