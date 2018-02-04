Buddhist school offers scholarships to young Ilokanos

LAOAG CITY — A Manila-based Buddhist school is reaching out to the province of Ilocos Norte by offering full scholarship grants to interested Grade 12 students here.

Valerie Talamayan, Education Program Specialist II of the Schools Division of Ilocos Norte said Friday that the Guang Ming College (GMC) is opening its doors to all student-applicants who want to pursue a degree in theater, performing arts and Buddhist Studies.

Established in 2014 in Malate, Metro Manila, GMC is the fifth member of Fo Guang Shan International University Consortium.

As a pioneer Humanistic Buddhist College in the country, it is open to students of all faiths willing to learn in an environment of mutual respect of other’s customs.

According to Talamayan, selected students will be entitled to full scholarships, board and lodging, books, uniforms and school supplies, travel and international student exchange opportunities as part of the Fo Guang Shan University Consortium based in the United States, Australia and Taiwan.

GMC is known as an advocate of the so-called three acts of goodness namely: Do good deeds, speak good words, and think good thoughts.

“These three acts affect our day-to-day interaction with people and surroundings mold our character and improved our well-being,” Talamayan said.

For inquiries, interested parties may contact Valerie Talamayan of the Ilocos Norte Schools Division Office.








