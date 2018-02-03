Isabela province sends aid to Mayon victims

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela — The Isabela provincial government on Thursday sent 1,000 bags of rice to Albay province as assistance to the Mayon victims.

Jessie James Geronimo, information officer of Isabela, said the assistance is part of the program of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s (PDRRMC) “Rescuers Without Borders” which extends help to any province in the country in dire need due to disaster.

He said that the 1,000 bags of rice were transported to Albay accompanied by employees of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development of Isabela.

Geronimo added that this is not the first time that the provincial government sent assistance to needy provinces.

In 2013, the Isabela government extended aid to Leyte, particularly Tacloban City and Palo, after super typhoon Yolanda left thousands of people dead and homeless.

Geronimo said that Albay province was also the first to provide assistance to Isabela after typhoon Juan in 2010.

As of January 29, the number of evacuees was placed at 82,000 and housed at various shelters in six towns and three cities of Albay province.

President Rodrigo Duterte visited the evacuees on that day and initially gave PHP25 million check as assistance and assured PHP50 million additional aid. Merlito Edale/PNA-northboundasia.com







