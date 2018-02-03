DepEd urged to address delays in teachers’ bonuses

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) was urged Friday to address the delays in the delivery of performance-based bonuses (PBB) of public school teachers.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian made this call, noting that these delays have been a problem of DepEd since school year 2012 to 2013.

Gatchalian, vice chair of the Senate Committee on Education, described the long delay as “unacceptable.”

“Ensuring that teachers are properly compensated for their hard work and dedication to the youth of this country is something that should be at the top of the government’s to-do list. Our teachers deserve better than this,” Gatchalian said in a press statement.

The senator, meanwhile, urged DepEd to streamline their clearance processing mechanisms to ensure that no further delays will occur.

At present, teachers have yet to receive their bonuses for school year ‎2016-2017. This is the first time the delay has reached the following fiscal year.

DepEd Undersecretary Jesus Mateo earlier blamed failed biddings and delayed processing of clearances.

Public school teachers have asked the DepEd and Department of Budget and Management to address the delayed release of their bonuses.

The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition said there was no reason for government to delay its release since there was already funding allocation as early as fiscal year 2016. PNA-northboundasia.com







