2 ‘illegal recruiters’ arrested in Bataan

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Two alleged illegal recruiters were arrested during an entrapment operation in Barangay Townsite, Limay, Bataan, Thursday.

Chief Superintendent Amador Corpus, director of the Police Regional Office-3 (PRO3), said joint operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Field of Bataan and Bataan Provincial Intelligence Branch conducted an entrapment operation against Mark Montanez and Dominador Luzano, both of Bataan, who promised their victims jobs at San Miguel Corporation (SMC), which turned out to be fake.

Corpus said Montanez and Luzano were caught after receiving PHP2,800 from two victims through money transfer at the M Lhuillier branch in Barangay Townsite.

“The victims said they were promised with jobs as factory workers in SMC and were asked to pay PHP2,800 for processing fee,” he said.

Confiscated from the possession of the suspects were PHP2,800 dusted money, M Lhuillier payout receipt, voter’s ID and provincial health card.

Corpus said the operation was conducted in response to the request of the SMC head office after receiving reports on fake employees using the name of the company to collect money.








