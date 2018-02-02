Son of Cuba’s late leader Castro commits suicide battling depression

HAVANA — Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, the eldest son of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, took his own life Thursday morning after being treated for depression for months, an official release said.

According to a statement on the government site Cubadebate, Castro Diaz-Balart, 68, suffered a “deep depressive state” for which he had been receiving medical attention during the last months.

He had served as a scientific counsellor to the Council of State and was vice president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences. Xinhua-northboundasia.com







