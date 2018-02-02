Duterte to destroy smuggled luxury cars seized by BoC

DAVAO CITY – President Rodrigo Duterte has no plans to auction the luxury vehicles that were seized by the Bureau of Customs (BoC), saying he will instead destroy them in public on Tuesday.

“Paligsan ko na ug bulldozer (I will have them run over by a bulldozer,” Duterte declared during the Indigenous Peoples Leaders’ Summit at the Eastern Mindanao Command in Panacan on Thursday.

Duterte said he does not want the luxury vehicles put in an auction “because they (importers) are also the ones buying them legally and at a cheaper value.”

“Sila sila lang ang makinabang (They are the only ones who benefit),” he pointed out.

Duterte said he will let the importers see their luxury cars destroyed by the bulldozer.

Earlier, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez ordered the BoC to step up drive against smuggling.

On November 27 alone, BoC seized P24.2 million worth of used luxury cars and overweight steel products at the Manila International Container Port.

The shipments reportedly came from Australia, United Arab Emirates, and China.

In the report of the BoC, among those seized were a used 2012 Lamborghini Glardo consigned to a certain Allan Garcia of Pampanga; a 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago consigned to a certain Veronica Angeles of Bulacan; and a white 2005 Ferrari F430 shipped to a certain Mary Joy Aguanta of Cagayan de Oro.

Commissioner Isidro Lapena reported that the shipments were seized due to a violation of Section 1400 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act while the luxury cars were seized “due to overstaying and lack of Authority to Release Imported Goods (ATRIG).” Lilian C. Mellejor/PNA-northboundasia.com







