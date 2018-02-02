Andal appointed to MTRCB post vacated by Mocha Uson

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Avelino Lontoc Andal as new board member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

Andal, whose appointment was signed by President Duterte on January 30, would take the position vacated by Margaux “Mocha” Uson.

Uson, a singer and model, served as board member of MTRCB from January 27, 2017 until her appointment as assistant secretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) in May.

Andal will serve as board member of MTRCB until September 30 this year. PNA-northboundasia.com







