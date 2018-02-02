Aguirre sacks 3 DOJ employees over corruption

MANILA — Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II ordered the dismissal of three employees in his office for “unlawfully facilitating” travel documents of foreigners in the Bureau of Immigration.

“I ordered the termination of several DOJ employees who have confessed to being involved in anomalies involving the purported processing of visas at the Bureau of Immigration (BI),” Aguirre said in a statement.

Aguirre instructed NBI personnel to probe “alleged graft and corrupt activities committed by Cyrus Morata, Abvic Ryan Maghirang, Shigred Ericbuagas, and such other employees of the justice department, in relation to the issuance of visas, and if evidence so warrants, to file appropriate charges thereon.”

Aguirre also issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order(ILBO) against the three personnel.

“Considering the gravity of the possible offense/s the above-mentioned individuals have committed, there is a strong possibility that they may attempt to place themselves beyond the reach of the legal processes of this Department by leaving the country,” he explained to Morente.

“We thus deem the issuance of an ILBO against the subject individuals prudent in order to at least monitor the itineraries of their flight, travel, and/or whereabouts,” Aguirre said.

“Upon being informed of the discovery of these anomalies, I immediately tasked the NBI to investigate and to eventually file the necessary charges against them. I expect an in-depth and thorough investigation,” the DOJ Chief said.

“Corruption will have no home or sanctuary in the DOJ while I am serving our people there. It will not be tolerated and it will be severely dealt with. Since day one of my stewardship of the DOJ, we have actively and fully supported President Duterte’s pronounced campaign against corruption,” he stressed.

“If you are corrupt, get out. This is not the place for you and we will not tolerate any act of corruption especially in our own backyard,” Aguirre told DOJ employees. PNA-northboundasia.com







