AFP to track down NPAs behind beheading of militiaman

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) vowed to track down and bring to justice the communist rebels responsible for torturing and beheading an off-duty militiaman whom they caught hunting in the mountains of San Miguel town, Surigao Del Sur last January 29.

In a statement Thursday, AFP public affairs office chief Lt. Col. Emmanuel Garcia strongly condemned the inhuman act of the New People’s Army (NPA) terrorists.

“We condemn the torture done to the off-duty Manobo Cafgu Mar Acebedo Bocales, a father of three, who was abducted as he was hunting for wild animals to feed his family. His body bore torture marks as he was made to suffer before being beheaded by NPA terrorists in the mountains of San Miguel, Surigao Del Sur on January 29, 2018,” he added.

Garcia said the brutal death of Bocales was proof of the numerous atrocities of the NPA and of their barbarism that was comparable to the Abu Sayyaf and Islamic State-inspired Maute terrorists who beheaded their helpless victims.

“The AFP vows to pursue the perpetrators until they are brought to justice. The AFP will continue to conduct focused military operations to secure our people and vulnerable communities against threats of rebels and terrorists,” he added.

In the same vein, Garcia also called on all Filipinos to unite against terrorism and violent extremism; and to help the government in the pursuit of peace. PNA-northboundasia.com







