2 killed in Sulu ambush

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Two civilians were killed in an ambush staged by suspected Abu Sayyaf bandits on the island province of Sulu, the military reported Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, identified the victims as Muksin Kaidin and his brother, Mukim.

Sobejana disclosed the incident occurred at around 7:40 a.m. Thursday along Kalimatahayan Road in Barangay Latih, Patikul town.

He said the victims were aboard a private-owned jeep when a group of Abu Sayyaf bandits ambushed killing them instantly.

He said the bandits, one of them was identified as Sony Sajerin, boarded on a Sports Utility Vehicle and sped towards the hinterlands.

There were information that the victims were military informants but Sobejana did not confirm the report.

Sobejana said troops had been deployed to track down the suspects behind the incident.








