Belgica files add’l evidence vs. Aquino, others over DAP mess

MANILA — The Coalition for Investigation and Prosecution led by former Manila councilor Greco Belgica on Thursday submitted to the Department of Justice (DOJ) additional documents for the agency’s build-up of possible criminal cases against former President Benigno Aquino III and other officials in connection with the alleged misuse of the Disbursement Acceleration Program (DAP) funds.

Belgica said they submitted to the office of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II the additional evidence records that they gathered that would show a conspiracy between the Aquino administration and some lawmakers for alleged misuse of DAP funds.

In his letter address to Aguirre, Belgica said among the documents submitted were a memorandum on DAP signed by former Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Florencio Abad and official transcript of Senate committee on finance hearing – both on Oct.12, 2011; budget for Department of Public Works and Highways for 2010 and 2011; DAP presentation of Abad dated July 24, 2014 before the Senate; and DAP slide presentation before the Senate on July 24, 2014.

“These documents would prove the magic of DAP – that in one day (Oct. 12, 2011) DAP was presented to the Senate, signed by PNoy (Aquino) and printed out in the official gazette and DBM website,” said Belgica, who was recently appointed commissioner of Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission.

“This is a clear conspiracy of Aquino, (former budget secretary Florencio) Abad, (former interior secretary Mar) Roxas, (former transportation secretary Joseph Emilio) Abaya, (senators Franklin) Drilon, (Antonio) Trillanes and (Francis) Pangilinan,” he alleged.

He lamented how the anomalies during the previous administration are being muddled by some quarters to fabricate the allegations against Special Assistant to the President Bong Go over the allegedly anomalous purchase of two frigates for the Philippine Navy.

“The investigation being prepared by the Senate on the allegation against Sec. Bong Go is nothing but character assassination and a cover up for their own crimes. To destroy Sec. Bong Go is to destroy President Duterte,” Belgica claimed.

Belgica already submitted documents on DAP last September 2017 and formally asked the DOJ to conduct a fact-finding investigation.

He also called on the DOJ to expedite the probe, believing that the evidence gathered so far would already suffice to charge the former officials in court.

Earlier, Aguirre ordered the NBI to conduct the probe based on the complaint filed by the Coalition for Investigation and Prosecution represented by Belgica.

The DOJ has already created a team led by Undersecretary Antonio Kho Jr. to conduct the probe and build-up of possible cases.

The investigation was ordered following the group’s submission of documents last September showing the alleged misuse of DAP funds, which the Supreme Court had declared unconstitutional.

To recall, the Ombudsman cleared Aquino and junked the technical malversation charges against Abad last March and instead filed usurpation of legislative powers against the former Budget Secretary. PNA-northboundasia.com







