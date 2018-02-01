6 arrested in Pangasinan for illegal drugs, firearms

ROSALES, Pangasinan — Six persons tagged as guns-for-hire and involved in gunrunning, as well as illegal drugs, are being investigated by a joint police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) team following their arrest in a house in Barangay Coliling, Rosales Tuesday.

First arrested was Domingo Ortega, alias “Onyok” and “Dominador”, 36, a businessman from Barangay Maimpis, San Fernando, Pampanga, and owner of the house where lawmen conducted a search based on a warrant issued by the court.

Also arrested after they were found in the premises of the house were his siblings Lorence Ortega, 30, and Sandy Ortega, 24, of Barangay San Francisco, Mabalacat, Pampanga, and Maimpis, San Fernando City, respectively; Hemlar Paulino, 24, a tattoo artist from Angeles City; Jemar Aradanas, 19, of Barangay Coliling, Rosales; and Fernando Mallare, 45, of Barangay Maimpis, San Fernando City, alleged visitors of Ortega.

Various items were seized from the suspects, among them a backpack containing one empty magazine of caliber .45 pistol, two handcuffs, and an inside holster of a caliber .45 pistol; one multi-colored handbag containing a box with 24 pieces of live ammunition for a caliber .22 magnum and another box containing 50 pieces of caliber 22 magnum ammunition; a black sling bag containing one caliber 99 mm pistol with one magazine containing six live ammunition; and one caliber 9 mm magazine containing eight live ammunition.

All suspects were charged with violations of Republic Act No. 10591 on the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and RA No. 9165 on the possession of illegal drugs.

The raid was conducted by elements of the Regional Anti-Drug Enforcement Unit of the Ilocos Police, Rosales Police and PDEA-Ilocos.








