2 suspected riding-in-tandem robbers killed in Bulacan shootout

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan — Two suspected riding-in-tandem robbers were killed in an alleged shootout with law enforcers Monday morning along Ople Diversion Road in Barangay Bulihan in this city.

Based on the report of Superintendent Heryl Bruno, city police chief, the encounter happened around 4 a.m. when the lawmen caught up with the suspects after a brief chase.

Bruno said Yulbert de Guzman, a manager of Domino’s Pizza, reported to the police that while walking on his way home to Capitol View Park, this city, he was robbed by the two male suspects riding on a motorcycle.

Police authorities immediately formed a team that conducted a hot pursuit operation against the motorcycle-riding suspects who were neutralized in an armed encounter.

“The suspects, instead of yielding to responding policemen, shot the operatives several times and a gunfight ensued that resulted in the instantaneous death of the suspects,” Bruno added.

Recovered from the suspects were a Racal motorcycle with plate no. 7367 XP; five sachets of suspected “shabu” or methamphetamine hydrochloride; one caliber .38 revolver with serial no. PR ‎12972261 loaded with one ammunition and three spent shells and one caliber .22 revolver without a serial number.

The victim positively identified the slain suspects as the ones who took his belongings.

The bodies of the suspects were brought to Superior Funeral Homes in Barangay Bintog, Plaridel, Bulacan. Manny Balbin/PNA-northboundasia.com







