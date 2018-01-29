New PRO-2 chief outlines directives vs. criminality, drugs

TUGUEGARAO CITY — Newly designated head of Police Regional Office 2 (PRO2) Chief Superintendent Jose Mario M. Espino on Friday urged lawmen to continue the government’s fight against criminality, illegal drugs and corruption as he met all police officers and PRO-2 employees at Camp Marcelo Adduru here.

Espino emphasized “ABCDE” to the police personnel which means: A-lways B-usy C-atching Criminals, D-rug pusher/user with E-mpathy.

He ordered the police in the region to continue pushing the Duterte administration’s war on drugs to rid the Cagayan Valley region not only of illegal substances but also criminals.

“We must strengthen and focus our fight against illegal drugs as ordered by President Rodrigo R. Duterte and the PNP chief,” Espino said.

He urged members of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (BADAC) and other stakeholders to help them in their campaign against drug users and help them break free from drug dependence and be fully reintegrated in the society by giving them the needed skills to become productive members of the community.

The new PRO2 chief likewise urged the people to help the lawmen attain their target of a crime-free and peaceful region.

Espino is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class 1986 and formerly the regional director of Police Regional Office-7 (Central Visayas). PNA-northboundasia.com







