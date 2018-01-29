Chinese garden in Laoag seen to boost tourism

LAOAG CITY — A Chinese garden overlooking the legendary Paoay Lake is currently being developed as an added attraction for tourists here.

This is strategically located near the Malacañang of the North, a former residence of the Marcos family turned into a presidential museum and a favorite venue for wedding receptions.

In a recent meeting, the People’s Republic of China represented by Wang Jianqun, Consul and Head of Post of the Chinese Consulate based in San Nicolas town, turned over around PHP2 million more to Governor Ma. Imelda Marcos on behalf of the Ilocos Norte government for the development of the Chinese garden, which broke ground in January 2017.











With the increasing number of Chinese tourists visiting the province, the People’s Republic of China and the Ilocos Norte government previously signed a 2017 memorandum of agreement for the development of a Chinese garden. The total project cost is PHP4 million.

Engineer Cecilia Gagarin of the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) said the PEO had been tasked to implement the project since last year, but its completion was delayed due to numerous other activities.

Once completed, the Chinese garden is expected to boost tourism attraction, as this could be considered part of the travel itinerary of mostly Chinese tourists visiting the province all year round.

On January 14, a 13-story Superstar Virgo resumed its route again to Port of Currimao, ferrying passengers en route to Manila, Taiwan, and Japan. The Chinese Consulate office, established since 2007 in the province, has sustained friendly relations with the Ilocos Norte government, assisting the latter, particularly in agriculture, trade, and tourism development. PNA-northboundasia.com