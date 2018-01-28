PRO1 impounds 863 vehicles in 2-week checkpoint operations

CAMP BGEN OSCAR M. FLORENDO, La Union — Chief Superintendent Romulo E. Sapitula, Police Regional Office-Region 1 (PRO1) director, announced Friday that their continuing campaign against criminality, particularly on the implementation of police checkpoints, has yielded significant result.

He said the two-week operations that ended January 25 led to the impoundment of a total of 863 vehicles regionwide covering Pangasinan, La Union, Ilocos Sur and Ilocos Norte.

Records of PRO1 showed that there were 341 motorcycles and 522 other types of motor vehicles that were apprehended for various violations during the checkpoint operations.

A total of 3,713 traffic citation tickets (TCT) were also issued to the violators.

Chief Supt. Sapitula ordered the simultaneous implementation of checkpoints down to the police stations as part of the intensified police operations and an intervention program to minimize vehicular accidents.

He stressed that the simultaneous checkpoints will continue to include the strict implementation of traffic rules and regulations in the region.

“We will be on guard, and we need to strictly implement traffic rules and regulations in our area of responsibility. This is the best we can do to at least contribute in the prevention of vehicular traffic accidents,” he said.

Sapitula earlier noted that most of the incidents recorded in police stations in Pangasinan, La Union, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur were vehicular accidents. PNA-northboundasia.com







