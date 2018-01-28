Jetstar Asia starts new direct Clark to Osaka flight

CLARK FREEPORT, Pampanga — Jetstar Asia announced on Friday a new direct service from Clark International Airport to Kansai International Airport in Japan.

Starting March 27, this year, Jetstar Asia will operate three weekly services between Clark Airport and Osaka located in the Kansai region.

Jetstar Asia CEO Bara Pasupathi said that this direct service is an exciting development and the first connection from Northern Luzon to Japan.

“We are delighted to bring this service to all our customers in this region. Apart from the greater convenience for our travelers, this service will increase Jetstar’s capacity up to three services a week to Kansai International Airport and Clark will now be the latest gateway in the region for both Singapore and Filipino travelers to fly to Osaka,” Pasupathi said.

From Singapore, Jetstar Asia currently operates up to 12 services through Taipei to Osaka and up to five services through Manila to Osaka.

“Clark International Airport will be the second gateway in the region for Singapore and Japanese travellers to fly to the Philippines,” he said.

Collective from Taipei, Manila and now Clark, Jetstar Asia and Jetstar Japan will now operate up to 23 services to Osaka.

Alexander Cauguiran, president and CEO of Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC), said that “this is another good news this new year.

Our business travelers or family tourists from Northern and Central Luzon, and those who wish to visit our popular local destinations may now fly Jetstar Asia to and from Japan via Clark and at the same time enjoy low fares.”

Jetstar Asia is one of their dependable partners in the development of Clark airport, he added.

The newest Clark-Osaka route is indeed a fresh development as it will be a welcome addition to the growing number of passengers and to Clark’s 166 international weekly flights. Ric Sapnu/PNA-northboundasia.com