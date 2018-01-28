Filinvest to build 13 condominium buildings in Dagupan

DAGUPAN CITY — Filinvest, one of the country’s top residential condominium builders, is branching out to Dagupan City where it seeks to build 13 condominium buildings, Mayor Belen T. Fernandez said.

Speaking during the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster sa Pilipinas (KBP) forum here on Thursday, Fernandez said officials of Filinvest came to Dagupan City last week and conveyed the desire of their company to construct 13 residential buildings in the city.

She said officials of the company outlined their plan to build the project in a meeting with the Dagupan City Investment and Development Board (DCIDB) chaired by the mayor, with Rudy Ramos and retired City Planning and Development Coordinator Romeo as members.

DCIDB attends to incoming investors, finds out what they need, and expedites approval of their permits to construct sans any bureaucratic red tape nor graft and corruption.

Chosen by Filinvest as location of these condominium buildings is a property along the national highway in Barangay Lucao, Dagupan City near the border of Binmaley town.

The company plans to sell its condominium units at PHP3 million each. Fernandez said the company is now preparing all the plans as well as securing the necessary permits for its project.

The mayor welcomes the Filinvest project and expressed hope that it will create jobs for the city’s unemployed population as well as help stimulate business activities in the city.

Fernandez revealed that Sta. Lucia Realty was the first outside investor to come to Dagupan in 2013 and is now developing a high-end subdivision in Barangay Bolosan, Dagupan City.

At the same time, she said the City Mall of Manila-based Double Dragon Corporation is all set to open in Mayombo district here in a few weeks.

Another mall, the SM Center Dagupan, is now being constructed along M.H. del Pilar Street on Herrero-Perez.

Akea, another outsider, set up its superstore on De Venecia Avenue leading to the town of Calasiao.

At the same time, SaveMore is all set to begin construction of its super store at its own lot on A.B. Fernandez Avenue in the city’s central business district.

The slated opening of these big malls, the mayor said, necessitates the relocation of existing terminals along major thoroughfares to help ease traffic flow.

She said a private company is now building a grand terminal on De Venecia Expressway Extension which will accommodate all passenger buses, mini-buses, utility express vans, and jeepneys plying various towns.

With the grand terminal, she said, all passenger vehicles coming from the outside will be prohibited from entering any street in the busy central business district. PNA-northboundasia.com







