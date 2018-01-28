Female cop, municipal dad caught gambling in Cebu

CEBU CITY — A police officer and a municipal councilor were arrested for violating the Presidential directive prohibiting government officials and employees from frequenting gambling establishments and casinos.

Police Officer 2 Cyrelle Bayate, assigned in the Pari-an Police Station, and Cordova Municipal Councilor Lemuel Pogoy were caught in the act of playing the slot machines in separate gambling casinos in Metro Cebu early Friday dawn.

Bayate was arrested inside Casino Filipino Cebu at Crown Regency Hotel here, while Pogoy was apprehended at the Mactan Isla Hotel & Casino in Lapu-Lapu City.

Regional Intelligence Division (RID) deputy chief Supt. Josefino Ligan said they conducted the operation after receiving solid information about some police officers and government officials who have been frequenting casinos.

Bayate and Pogoy will be charged with violation of the Revised Penal Code Art. 231 in relation to Presidential Decree 1869, which prohibits government officials and employees from going to houses of pleasure and gambling establishments.

The two erring public servants both declined to issue any statement and covered their faces with towels as they were presented to the media at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas.

Bayate became a police officer in 2010 and was assigned to the Pari-an Police Station in 2012. She was once investigated on her accidental shooting to death of a fellow policewoman some few years back.

The operation that led to the arrest of Bayate and Pogoy is part of the PNP’s intensified operation against all forms of illegal activities, Ligan said.

Bayate was arrested through the joint efforts of the RID, Cebu City Police Office Intelligence Branch, and the Fuente Police Station, while Pogoy was collared by the Lapu-Lapu City Intelligence Branch led by Chief Insp. Mark Gifler Sucalit. Michelle Bugtai/PNA-northboundasia.com








