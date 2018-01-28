5 illegal drug traders nabbed in buy-bust









CAMP DIEGO SILANG, La Union – Five alleged illegal drug pushers were arrested in buy-bust operations conducted by policemen in barangays Poro, and Ilocanos Sur here Wednesday night.

Chief Inspector Silverio Ordinado Jr., La Union police information officer, identified the suspects as Jake Orfano, 26, a resident of Barangay Poro; Sherwin Cabillo, 27, of Barangay Catbangen; Jaime Biares, a resident of Barangay Ilocanos Sur, all in this city, while the two other suspects are Daniel Agusto, 25, of Barangay Bacuit Sur, and Ralph Refuerzo, 28, a resident of Barangay Central West, both in Bauang, La Union.

Seized from the suspects are four sachets of shabu, a P1, 000 marked money, and caliber 38 with nine live ammunitions.

The suspects were collared after they allegedly sold the illegal drugs to an agent who posed as buyer.