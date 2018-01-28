3 major Dagupan infra projects set for completion in March

DAGUPAN CITY — Three big infrastructure projects being built by the Dagupan City government since mid-2017 will be completed sometime in March this year, City Engineer Virginia Rosario said on Friday.

These projects include the Special Program for the Arts building at the Dagupan City National High School (DCNHS), the Special Education (SPED) building at the West Central Elementary School and the Dagupan City Diagnostic and Lying-in Clinic near the City Health Office.

Rosario said the three were among the 72 projects implemented by the administration of Mayor Belen Fernandez in 2017, all of which were funded at PHP123 million.

She said of the number, 52 projects were already completed while 20 others are now in their final stage of completion.

The building for the Special Program for the Arts was designed to provide a venue where the artists of the school can freely express their talents.

Meanwhile, the SPED building will ensure that kids with special needs be separated from normal children to further enhance their education and development.

Fernandez said the diagnostic center will give X-ray, complete blood tests and electro-cardiogram (ECG) services to the people of Dagupan, especially the indigents.

Rosario said the diagnostic and lying-in center was funded jointly by the Department of Health (DOH) and the Dagupan City government.

The equipment for the facility will come from the DOH and some from the city government, she added.

Fernandez said the city government already hired 14 health professionals to operate the facility.

At the same time, Rosario revealed she already coordinated with officials of the Calmay Elementary School where the city government has programmed to build a three-storey school building. PNA-northboundasia.com







