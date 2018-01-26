Big ticket projects lined up for Zamboanga port

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has lined up 17 priority projects worth PhP1.2 billion for the local port under the agency’s Proposed Engineering Projects 2018.

This was revealed by District 1 Rep. Celso Lobregat, citing DOTr Sec. Arthur Tugade was inclined to materialize the implementation of the proposed infrastructure projects.

These projects included the PhP256 million widening of the T-Pier with Roll-on, Roll-off (RORO) ramp with complete solar lighting facilities; PhP461 million widening of Marginal Wharf complete with street lights; and, PhP80 million construction of RORO ramp at the Container Freight Station (CFS) area.

Other PPA projects, which were evaluated, included the Construction of T-Head Pier and Backup Area (Paniran Area) worth PhP90.2 million.

Lobregat, who chairs the House Committee on Public Works and Highways, said that the lined up projects were among the big ticket projects of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration for this city.

“I am thanking the President and Sec. Tugade for these projects. The residents will be happy once these priority projects worth P1.2 billion will be implemented,” he said, adding it would spur progress and development in this city.

Meanwhile, the implementation of the PhP227.3 million Zamboanga Port Expansion is now 25.29 percent complete.

The expansion of the port is towards the R.T. Lim Boulevard area locally known as the “Cawa-Cawa” Boulevard.

The construction of the PhP480.6 million Rail Mounted Gantry Crane has been completed on November 3, 2017.

The Gantry Crane is a port crane use to load and unload container vans from vessel. PNA-northboundasia.com







