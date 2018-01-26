2 ranking NPA leaders killed in Tarlac warrant op

MANILA — Troopers of the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) and their police counterparts shot and killed two New People’s Army (NPA) leaders during an arrest warrant operation in Barangay San Miguel, Tarlac on Wednesday.

The incident took place at 3:10 a.m., NOLCOM spokesperson Lt. Col. Isagani Nato said in a message.

He identified the slain NPA leaders as Victorio Tesoro, also known by aliases “Dong”, “Rico”, “Dado”, “Merto”, “Ikoy”, and “Reto”, reportedly the 1st Deputy Secretary and Commanding Officer of the Regional Operations Command, Komiteng Rehiyon-Hilagang Silangang Luzon; and Lilito Raza, alias “Lanlan”, Commanding Officer of the Danilo Ben Command, Westcom, Northern Front, KR-HSL.

Nato said the two were killed after resisting arrest.

The slain rebel leaders have pending arrest warrants for multiple murder, attempted murder, frustrated murder, and rebellion.

Also nabbed was Jose Dellente Caroy, the alleged caretaker of the suspects’ hideout.

Recovered were two .45-caliber pistols, one Llama and one Colt, and subversive documents.

“NOLCOM will continue to provide support to Law Enforcement Operations to ensure (the) safety of the Filipino people and the stability of its area of operation. NOLCOM will also continue to thwart all NPA hostile plans that may hinder economic development in Northern and Central Luzon,” Nato said. With reports from Raymart T. Lolo, OJT/PNA







