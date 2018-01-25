Terrorist attack in Libya kills 33, injures over 70 others

MOSCOW — At least 33 people were killed, while 71 others were injured as a result of a car bombing in Libya’s northern city of Benghazi, local media reported on Wednesday.

Two car bombs have been detonated with an interval of 30 minutes, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported.

The incident occurred near a mosque in Benghazi’s central neighborhood on Tuesday night, when the worshippers were leaving the chapel.

According to the news outlet, Brig. Gen. Mahdi Falah, the counter-espionage director at Libyan Intelligence, was among those injured in the blast.

The investigation into the incident has already been launched, Al Arabiya added.

Since 2011, Libya has been in a state of turmoil. A civil war broke out in the country and long-standing leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown. The country’s eastern regions are governed by the elected parliament backed by the Libyan National Army headed by Commander Khalifa Haftar.

In the country’s west operates the Government of National Accord, formed with the support from the United Nations and Europe and headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj. Sputnik-northboundasia.com







