Mocha returns award to USTAAI









MANILA — Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Esther Margaux “Mocha” Uson on Wednesday returned the award given to her by the University of Santo Tomas Alumni Association Inc. (USTAAI).

With this, resigned USTAAI president Henry Tenedero commended the action of the government official.

“This is indeed a great act of humility and magnanimity on the part of Asec. Mocha (Uson),” he said in a statement.

The recognition (Thomasian Alumni in Government Service) was received by USTAAI Chairman Emeritus Dr. Robert Sy and Board Adviser Atty. Jack Castaneda from a staff of Uson’s office.

Tenedero has resigned following the criticisms the alumni body received after recognizing Uson, who graduated from the university with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology.

Earlier, the Catholic university had explained that the recognition was not from them but given by the USTAAI, noting that that latter was a separate entity and operated independently.

On Sunday, Uson was awarded by the group for her service in government.

She was appointed to the Presidential Communications Operations Office in May 2017. PNA-northboundasia.com