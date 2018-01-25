Great White Shark found dead in Aurora

DIPACULAO, Aurora — A Great White Shark was found dead by fishermen along the coastal area in Barangay Lobbot in this town around 12 midnight Tuesday.

Eddie Fabrigas Rebueno of the Dipaculao Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) said the fishermen reported the matter to their office around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The dead White Shark is approximately 16.9 feet in length and 4.6 feet in diameter.

Rebueno said it was buried after the Municipal Fisheries Agriculture Office got blood and tissue samples from the sea creature to determine the cause of its death. Jason De Asis/PNA-northboundasia.com