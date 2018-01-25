Bato leads posting of warning signs banning gov’t employees in casinos









MANILA — To further discourage government employees from gambling in casinos, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Wednesday led the ceremonial posting of a warning signage held at the Solaire Resort & Casino in Parañaque.

The signage read: “Government employees are prohibited from gambling in this casino. Violators will be arrested and charged. By order: President Rodrigo R. Duterte.”

The posting of such signages inside casinos aims to warn government officials and police officers that they will face charges once caught gambling.

President Duterte has been vocal about his desire to eliminate corruption among government officials, and for them to avoid lavish lifestyles.

At the recent launch of the Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank), Duterte mentioned that all government officials are “workers.” Thus, he instructed Dela Rosa to put warning signages in casinos, and added that the signages should indicate “all government employees.”

There is the Presidential Decree no. 1869 that prohibits government officials, members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and persons under 21 years old from gambling in casinos. PNA-northboundasia.com