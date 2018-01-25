2 cops killed, town execs injured in Abra blast









BAGUIO CITY — Two policemen on security detail to ranking officials of Abra province were killed after a hand grenade exploded during a fireworks display in La Paz town at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Based on the spot report provided by the Abra Police, those killed were PO3 Carlos Bocaig and PO2 Frenzel Kitoyan, both members of the Abra Provincial Mobile Force Company under the Abra Police.

The two were declared dead while undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

Also injured were La Paz Mayor Menchie Bernos and Abra Congressman Joseph Santo Nino Bernos, who were immediately sent home after receiving treatment.

Others who sustained injuries were Ryan Manasan, Jayron Sales, Marian Manzano, Kenneth Onobre, Aira Cortez, Mark Beronilla, and Merry Rose Baluyot, who were still confined in a medical facility in the province.

Based on initial reports, the incident occurred at the town plaza late Wednesday where the celebration of the town fiesta was being held.

A sudden explosion happened near the officials, led by the congressman and his mayor wife, as they were watching the fireworks display. Police were able to recover levers for two hand grenades at the crime scene.

Police operatives are conducting a follow-up investigation on the incident. PNA-northboundasia.com