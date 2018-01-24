NOLCOM on alert after series of NPA attacks

MANILA — The Tarlac-based Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) has placed all its units on alert following a series of attacks by communist rebels in Kalinga and Isabela on Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, NOLCOM spokesperson, said a retired police officer identified as Johnny Adaol was killed in an attack by New People’s Army (NPA) members in Sitio Luyucan, Barangay Lacnog, Tabuk, Kalinga.

He added the two unidentified NPA assassins shot and killed the victim at 10:50 a.m. while the latter was cleaning his project site.

The suspects immediately fled after seeing Adaol slumped to the ground.

Recovered from the crime scene were four spent shells and two slugs of .45 caliber pistols.

At around 9:10 p.m. on the same day, 10 NPAs fired on the San Jose Patrol Base in San Mariano town, Isabela.

Nato said the rebel attack lasted for five minutes.

No government casualties were reported in this attack.

At 9:15 p.m., the Casala Patrol Base, located in the same town, also came under NPA fire for five minutes.

In both instances, troops in the above-mentioned facilities managed to return fire, driving away the NPAs who are under Melicio Casisola alias “Milis,” leader of the Platoon Remo, Central Front, Komiteng Rehiyon-Hilagang Sentral Luzon.

“All military units in NOLCOM AOR, including the PNP, were alerted and were instructed to intensify the conduct of security operations and monitor NPA terrorist plans to prevent them from executing hostile actions against soft targets, including the business sector and vital installations prone for sabotage,” Nato concluded. with reports Raymart Lolo-OJT/PNA-northboundasia.com







