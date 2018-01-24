MIDDLE EAST BOMBER by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 24/01/2018 Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa presents suspect Taha Mohamed Al-Jabouri (left) a member of militant extremist movement in the Middle East, who was nabbed in Angeles City, Pampanga on Sunday morning (Jan. 21, 2018). Dela Rosa said the Philippine intelligence community received an alert from the Iraqi Embassy in Manila about Al-Jabouri who arrived in the country on Aug. 27, 2017 from Istanbul, Turkey during a press conference in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Monday (Jan. 22, 2018). AVITO DALAN/PNA-northboundasia.com