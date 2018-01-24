2 troops killed, 2 hurt in Kalinga clash

MANILA — Two troopers from the 50th Infantry Battalion were killed while another two were wounded following an encounter with New People’s Army (NPA) terrorists in Kalinga Tuesday morning.

Capt. Jefferson Somera, 5th Infantry Division spokesperson, said the clash took place 10 a.m. at Sitio Matayog, Barangay Baay, Pinukpuk, of the above-mentioned province.

Troops were responding to reports of NPA extortion activity in the area when fighting erupted, killing two soldiers and wounding two others.

Somera said the return fire from government troops caused an undetermined number of casualties among the NPAs.

“The names of the government casualties were temporarily withheld pending notification of their next-of-kin,” he added.

Additional troops were already deployed to augment the troops of 50th Infantry Battalion in pursuing the fleeing rebels.








