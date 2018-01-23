PBA suspends, fines 3 players

MANILA — PBA Officer-in-charge Commissioner Willie Marcial has given Mike Miranda, Eric Camson, and Raymond Almazan one-game suspensions each for their respective parts in “unsportsmanlike events” over the weekend.

Miranda kicked San Miguel guard Chris Ross’s groin in retaliation to a hard foul given to him during the NLEX-San Miguel game on Friday night, which was merited as a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 (FFP2).

Camson and Almazan, on the other hand, figured in a brawl during the Kia-Rain Or Shine game on Saturday night, where they were slapped with FFP2s each.

Camson was also fined PHP30,000, while Miranda and Almazan were slapped with PHP20,000 fines each.

Camson will sit out the Picanto’s game on Wednesday night against the Meralco Bolts at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

On the other hand, Miranda and Almazan will be out on Friday night when the Road Warriors and the Elasto Painters collide at The Big Dome.

This was Almazan’s second consecutive bad news as he was taken off the Gilas pool for the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers February window on Monday night. PNA-northboundasia.com







