Pangasinan steps up mobile skills training

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — Pangasinan is buying another unit of customized training truck costing PHP2 million for use in the implementation of its mobile skills training project (MSTP) in every city and municipality of Pangasinan.

Provincial Employment Service Officer Manager Alex Ferrer said on Monday the new training truck will be the second of its kind to be utilized for MSTP, the first one of which was launched in September last year and already trained 95 people in Bugallon and Sison towns.

Ferrer said 45 were trained in Bugallon, 27 for electrical installation and 18 for carpentry. At least 50 were trained in Sison, 25 each in electrical installation and carpentry.

The customized truck is a mobile classroom with white board, back and pullout screens for projector use, electrical wiring and lighting, generator set, 26 pieces of stackable plastic chairs, foldable teacher’s table, 25 pieces of student clip board, instructor’s laptops for multi-media presentation and other administrative functions and a projector.

The customized truck to be purchased, along with the present one, is intended to go from one municipality to another to make training more available to the people.

The project is a joint undertaking of the provincial government, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Liga ng mga Barangay.

Provincial Board Member Angel Baniqiued Jr. said the project is in line with the Manpower and Entrepreneurship Development Program of the province to prepare the trainees for potential employment both locally and abroad.

Ferrer said TESDA has scholarship grants but the agency cannot meet the maximum number of scholars because many of the applicants cannot afford the transportation fare to the TESDA office and back to their homes, thus the need to bring the training to them.

The training on carpentry and electrical installation lasts for three months or 22 days, he said. The trainors are from TESDA.

The graduates of these courses are issued certificates by TESDA and the provincial government, which they can present to any company or firm they intend to work for.

The first graduates of the training courses were recommended to work in various firms while the others opted to be self-employed, Ferrer said. PNA-northboundasia.com







