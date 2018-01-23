Mocha award from alumni body, UST clarifies

MANILA — The University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Monday clarified that the recognition given to Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Assistant Secretary Esther Margaux ‘Mocha’ Uson was given by the UST Alumni Association Inc. (UAAI) and not by the University.

UST noted that the university is proud of the achievements of its graduates.

“The University of Santo Tomas (UST) takes pride in its graduates who have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields of expertise, but the University wishes to clarify that the recognition given to Asst. Sec. Esther Margaux J. Uson came from the UST Alumni Association Inc. and not from the University,” UST said in a statement.

The Catholic university explained that the UAAI is a separate entity and operates independently.

“The UST Alumni Association Inc. (UAAI) is a corporation distinct and separate from UST. It has its own board of trustees and operates independently,” said the statement.

“The University does not interfere with the affairs of UAAI or any of its alumni organizations,” it added.

“The only award bestowed by the University to its alumni is The Outstanding Thomasian Alumni (TOTAL) Awards granted to exceptional graduates after undergoing a stringent screening process,” it said.

“The University calls on the Thomasian community to be guided by the principle “Veritas in Caritate” (Truth in Charity) and to remain steadfast in the pursuit of truth,” the statement added.

On Sunday, the UAAI awarded Uson for her service in government. PNA-northboundasia.com (Photo courtesy of Mocha Uson Blog)








