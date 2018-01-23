Metropolitan Cauayan eyed as PH’s agro-industrial capital

CAUAYAN CITY, Isabela — Mayor Bernard Faustino M. Dy of this city on Monday announced the formation of the Metropolitan Cauayan, which he said would be the agro-industrial capital of the country.

Dy said the Metropolitan Cauayan was a collaboration among the local governments of his city and the municipalities of Alicia, Cabatuan, Luna, and Reina Mercedes to boost socio-economic cooperation and development, and to promote and enhance the best opportunities towards becoming an investment hub in the province of Isabela.

He said the formation of the Metropolitan Cauayan also resulted to the formulation of its investment plan to attract more business and to promote the world-class agro-industrial facilities present in the new hub.

The Cauayan mayor cited the existing big agro-industrial facilities in the area such as the Isabela Bio-mass Energy Corporation, the largest bio-mass energy power plant in the Philippines; Mindanao Grains Corporation, the largest post-harvest facility in Southeast Asia; New Hope Corporation, the largest agricultural business grains supply chain in China and third in the world, and the Agri-Component Machinery Corporation, manufacturer of world-class post-harvest facility.

He acknowledged the local officials that joined the creation of Metropolitan Cauayan to become a future investment hub in Isabela.

The local chief executives were all present during Dy’s 2018 State of the City Address held Monday. Mayors Jaime Atayde of Luna, Charlton Uy of Cabatuan, Ian Paul Dy of Alicia and Anthony Respicio of Reina Mercedes lent their support to Dy.

Dy also thanked the support of Governor Faustino G. Dy III and Vice Governor Antonio Albano for their unwavering guidance in the creation of Metropolitan Cauayan. Merlito Edale/PNA-northboundasia.com







