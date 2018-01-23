Matt Nieto makes Gilas practice debut

MANILA — Matt Nieto finally made an appearance and even participated in the weekly joint seniors-cadets Gilas practice at the Meralco Gym on Monday night.

Nieto, plus the return of Thirdy Ravena and Isaac Go after taking the previous week off, meant that Ateneo’s “Big 3” were all in attendance.

Also making a return after missing the previous practice were Arvin Tolentino, JJay Alejandro, Juan Gomez De Liano, Will Gozum, Abu Tratter, and Josh Sinclair.

Tolentino joined the practice proper for the first time after not participating in the first two, while Sinclair remained an observer.

Among the seniors, Kiefer Ravena, Kevin Alas, Junemar Fajardo, Jio Jalalon, Troy Rosario, Gabe Norwood, and Mac Belo participated in the playmaking drills which lasted for an hour.

Carl Cruz and Jayson Castro also attended the practice but were relegated into spectators as well. PNA-northboundasia.com







