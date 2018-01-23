Marcial says PBA won’t tolerate racism

MANILA — Despite Coach Yeng Guiao getting the heftier of fines between him and Chris Ross in relation to their late-game altercation on Friday night, the NLEX mentor evaded heavier penalties, including a possible suspension, as the PBA failed to confirm Ross’s claim that Guiao gave him a racist remark.

“Upon review of the incident, consulting possible witnesses to the event and discussing the matter with both parties, the alleged racist remark attributed to Coach Guiao could not be established,” OIC Commissioner Chito Narvasa said in a statement on Monday.

“As a result, the Office of the Commissioner finds no sufficient basis to discuss the matter of an alleged racist remark uttered by Coach Guiao.”

Ross, as told by Coach Leo Austria, said that Guiao uttered the “N” word to him. “According to Chris, tinawag siya na n****. That’s what he explained to me,” Austria said. Guiao, however, denied the claim. ”Hindi ko sinabi yung n-word. Ewan ko kung may nakarinig doon,” he insisted.

Despite not finding solid evidence that could have backed up Ross’s case, Marcial insisted that racism would never be tolerated in the league.

“Let me reiterate that racism has no place in the PBA. It is totally unacceptable in our society and in sports in general. The PBA will not hesitate to act if the evidence so warrants,” Marcial said.

“The PBA, its players and its officials are called upon to uphold the highest standard of respect that our youth can look upon as an example. Rest assured that any act that is racially derogatory and pejorative in nature will be dealt with sternly by the league.”

Meanwhile, the action in the Philippine Cup continues on Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Kia looks to begin a winning streak against slumping Meralco at 4:30 p.m., while San Miguel tries to go 5-0 in the team standings against GlobalPort at 7 p.m. PNA-northboundasia.com







